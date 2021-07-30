Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €109.51. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

