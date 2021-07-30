Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.35. 132,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,022. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.