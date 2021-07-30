Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY remained flat at $$34.35 during midday trading on Friday. 132,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,921. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.