Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €21.45 ($25.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 60.59. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 1-year high of €23.56 ($27.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

