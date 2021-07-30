Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 61.4% in July

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of AJINY opened at $25.93 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

