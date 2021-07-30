Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.4 days.

AKZOF opened at $121.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

