Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.50. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

AIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,412. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Albany International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Albany International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Albany International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

