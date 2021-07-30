Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 239.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,731 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 219.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.