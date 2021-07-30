Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. 30,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,664. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.