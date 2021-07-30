Alchemint Standards Reaches Market Cap of $136,077.07 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $136,077.07 and approximately $23.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

