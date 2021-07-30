Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $1,000,100.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.34. 910,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $203.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

