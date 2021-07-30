Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE V traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. 5,800,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,289. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

