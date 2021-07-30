Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 993,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

