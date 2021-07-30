Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

