Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Allianz stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

