AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 62.8% in July

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

NIE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,077. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.