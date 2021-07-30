AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $285,094.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

