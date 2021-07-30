Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $516.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

