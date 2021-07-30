Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 6th Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $28.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,702.78. 41,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,546.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.