Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

GOOGL stock traded down $25.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,689.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,983. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,470.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.