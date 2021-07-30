Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 13.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $24.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,691.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,470.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.