Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $23.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $23.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $19.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $99.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $104.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $125.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $148.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,470.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

