Alphacat Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $63,070.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

