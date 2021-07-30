Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $471,071.93

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $471,071.93 and $2.18 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

