ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in July

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $$8.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67. ALS has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

