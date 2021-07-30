AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.47.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.20. The company had a trading volume of 285,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.55. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.66.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

