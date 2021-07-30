Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 432,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,922,360 shares.The stock last traded at $30.70 and had previously closed at $31.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,552,734 shares of company stock valued at $94,829,580 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

