Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

ATUSF stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

