Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

AIMC opened at $62.45 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

