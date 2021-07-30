Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,821. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

