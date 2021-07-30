Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,125.65.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $260.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,339.50. 336,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,457.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

