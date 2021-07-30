Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective dropped by Benchmark from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.81.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $259.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,340.08. 121,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,457.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

