Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3,904.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4,000.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,172.83.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,457.16. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

