Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.23.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $243.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,356.56. The stock had a trading volume of 396,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,457.16. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
