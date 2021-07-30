Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.23.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $243.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,356.56. The stock had a trading volume of 396,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,457.16. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.