Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,100.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,904.00 price objective (down previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,172.83.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,457.16.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson & Garrard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
