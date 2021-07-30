Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,100.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,904.00 price objective (down previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,172.83.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,457.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson & Garrard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.