Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,400.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.69.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,457.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

