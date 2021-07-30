Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,115.23.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $243.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,356.56. 396,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,457.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.