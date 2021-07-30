AMC Networks (AMCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.62. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

