American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 8.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank grew its position in American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Tower by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 258,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.70. 33,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.