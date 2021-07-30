American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.54.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. 117,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.