Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 7,865 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.49% of National Western Life Group worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NWLI opened at $210.20 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $764.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

