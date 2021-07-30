Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Revolve Group worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVLV stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

