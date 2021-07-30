Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $14.01 Million Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Atlas worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atlas by 759.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

