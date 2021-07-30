Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Franklin Electric worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FELE opened at $80.73 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

