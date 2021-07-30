Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 43,314 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tempur Sealy International worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.94. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

