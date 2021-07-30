Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 91,744 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.