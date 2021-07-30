Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,221 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Progyny worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.13. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,378.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,551,073 shares of company stock worth $93,825,198 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

