Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 15,091 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64.

