Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,662 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

