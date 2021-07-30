AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of AME stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.48 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

